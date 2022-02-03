A Second World War-era fighter-bomber with an unusual wooden frame will be showcased at a new aviation museum set to open this spring in Kelowna.
The de Havilland Mosquito, only of only about 30 such aircraft remaining in the world, will be featured at the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence.
Fully restored and operational, the Mosquito is also expected to also be flown on occasion.
“The goal is to have it flying. There are only a few pilots in the world who can fly this aircraft and one of them has agreed to fly it here for us,” Paula Quinn, the centre’s executive director, said in a Thursday release.
Mosquitos were first put into service in 1941 by the Royal Air Force. A total of 7,781 of the aircraft were built, and they served as a bomber, fighter, night-fighter, photo reconnaissance plane, and cargo hauler.
It was one of the fastest planes during the Second World War, clocking speeds of more than 640 km/h. The planes were used by the RAF in several theatres of war.
“It was truly a multi-role aircraft, at home in seemingly any operation. That’s what made it so special. Without it, where would we be? Thankfully, we’ll never know,” said D’Arcy Baker, a KF Aerospace supervisor.
The frame of the Mosquito destined for Kelowna, aircraft no. VR796, is made from B.C. spruce wood. After the war ended in 1945, the plane was bought by Spartan Air Services and used for map-making missions across Canada. It’s been fully restored in a five year process that was the subject of a documentary made by The Knowledge Network.
The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence, now under construction north of the airport, will be both an aviation museum and a conference and training centre. It’s an initiative of Barry Lapointe, the founder of KF Aerospace, which employs more than 1,100 people. Lapointe is also a member of the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame.