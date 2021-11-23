Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has received a Crime Stoppers International award for property and drugs recovered.
In 2020, $688,200 in property was recovered through Crime Stoppers tips, along with $133,815 in cash, $15,045 worth of drugs and 22 illegal weapons.
People can phone in information about criminal activity to Crime Stoppers without leaving their name. Online and text reporting options are also available.
Crime Stoppers received the award for Productivity – Total Property and Drugs Recovered in the up to 300,000 population category.
“We are extremely pleased to be the recipient of this International Award. It recognizes the efforts of the citizens of the Central Okanagan. our media partners and the diligent work of the RCMP members in solving crime and keeping our communities safe,” said co-ordinator Gerry Guiltenane in a statement.
Since its inception in 1987, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has received over 30,000 tips resulting in more than 2,900 arrests, the recovery of stolen property valued at almost $5.2-million and over $88-million worth of illegal drugs.
Crime Stoppers is run by volunteers in co-ordination with the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
Tips can be phoned in to 1-800-222-8477 or provided online at crimestoppers.net.