Plans by Telus for an electronic sign that would be 17 times bigger than city regulations permit should be rejected by council, municipal planners say.
The company wants to add a 34 sq.-metre electronic sign to the south-facing wall of its building on Enterprise Way. The maximum size for such signs is two square metres.
"Allowing electronic message centres as a permitted use in public and institutional zones in the City of Kelowna was primarily intended to allow small signs for digital messaging for uses such as schools and churches," reads part of a report going to councillors at a May 31 meeting.
"It was not intended to be used for corporate branding or marketing and is not permitted in commercial zones or any other zones," the report states.
Telus says the big sign shouldn't be regarded as an electronic billboard, but as a community message centre.
"It is important to note we intend to highlight the Telus relationship with Kelowna and avoid the introduction of a marketing billboard for profit," company representative Rommel Palanca writes in a letter to the city.
The time and temperature would be displayed, along with weather updates, and various community messages. Information contained in the application submitted by Telus shows the sign could include the colorful animals long associated with the company's promotional endeavors, along with other artwork.
Years ago, Telus was granted permission by the city to adorn its building with large vinyl banners. The company views the proposed electronic sign as an updated version of those banners.
Restrictions against the proliferation of digital signs were devised by the city in 2018 "to reduce its visual impact" in Kelowna, the report to council states.