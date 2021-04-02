Extra sick pay for Kelowna-area teachers cost taxpayers $1 million this year, school district documents show.
One of every nine extra dollars Central Okanagan Public Schools for COVID-19 expenses went to cover unanticipated costs associated with teacher illness.
Of the total pandemic-related federal funding of $9.1 million, $5.3 million went to additional staffing, $2.3 million went to various services and supplies, and about $500,000 went to capital purchases.
Additional provincial pandemic-related funding of $1.7 million was provided to the district, most of which went toward extra cleaning.
For the 2021-2022 school year, educators say they don't expect to receive similar pandemic-related boosts to the operating budget.
So total staffing levels will be reduced by 87 full-time equivalent positions, superintendent Kevin Kaardal says, even though the district is opening a new middle school in Lake Country and more staff will be hired in addition to the approximately 30 educators help particularly troubled students.
"One of the most consistent concerns expressed by school administration, teachers and support staff continues to be finding solutions to support our most dysregulated students," Kaardal writes in a report on the 2021-2022 going to trustees next week.
"This budget will continue to try to address support for classrooms where complex students present dysregulated, disruptive, and sometimes violent behaviours," Kaardal says.
'Mental health support' services will be offered at all 31 Kelowna-area elementary schools, up from the 18 schools were such services are being provided this year.
For next year, 1,453 teachers expected to be employed in Kelowna-area schools, down from 1,488 this year; there will be 1,005 support staff positions, down from 1,035 this year; and there are slight reductions in the number of administrators and other professionals.
Total enrolment for next school year is expected to be 22,955 full-time equivalent students, 100 more than this year. Next year's total revenue for the school district is estimated to be $289 million, $215 million of which goes toward salaries and benefits.
