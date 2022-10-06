After an upward spike in COVID-19 hospital cases across B.C. two weeks ago, case numbers have held fairly steady the past seven days.
There are 54 people with the disease being treated in Interior Health hospitals, up from 51 last week. Provincially, an even smaller increase was noted, from 367 to 369.
And the number of British Columbians being treated in critical care wards declined slightly, from 30 to 29.
With 19 more deaths due to the disease last week, the toll in B.C. has been 4,321 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said current modelling projects about 1,000 people with COVID-19 could be in B.C. hospitals between November andJanuary, roughly equal to peak hospitalization of 1,048 cases on Jan. 31, 2022.