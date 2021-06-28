Oh, Canada, good to see you again, eh?
British Columbia is set to welcome visitors from other provinces on Canada Day as Step 3 of the Restart plan gets underway.
Fairs and festivals can also begin again, all restrictions on liquor service will be lifted, and casinos will reopen in Step 3.
The current 50-person limit on outdoor personal gatherings, and the five person limit on indoor personal gatherings, are both due to be lifted on Thursday.
"It's a hopeful time for us all," Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday during the government's update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C.
"And it's one we've earned by registering for and booking and getting our first (vaccination) doses and, when we are invited to do so, our second doses," he said.
The vaccination rate among adult British Columbians has climbed to 78.1%, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
Since last Friday, 145 people province-wide, including 26 in the Interior Health region, tested positive for COVID-19. Only one new case was reported on all of Vancouver Island.
The average of less than 50 new cases a day provincewide is down 95% from the early April peak of almost 1,200 new cases each day.
There are now 930 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the lowest number since late August 2020.
New modelling suggests that, largely because of the mass immunization campaign, those who do become infected with COVID-19 are not spreading the illness, Henry said.
"For most people who are infected, they are not passing this virus on to anybody else," she said. "And that's how the epidemic, the pandemic, will fizzle out over time."
"As we bridge to these brighter days of summer, let's make this a summer of hope and rejuvenation for all of us," she said.
