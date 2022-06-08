Wilbur Turner, who has done “vital community and advocacy work” on behalf of Kelowna’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community, has been named Grand Marshall of this year’s Kelowna Pride March on Saturday.
Turner has been volunteering in the local Pride community since moving to Kelowna in 2011. He was a co-chair of the Pride festival and then president of the Kelowna Pride Society for several years.
Pride Week began on Monday and continues with a variety of activities, including FruitCake: Pride Party at Rutland Centennial Hall on June 11, and the Out and Proud Film Festival at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on June 16, 17, and 19.
But the most well-attended event is always the Pride March, which this year begins at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna at 10 a.m. with participants heading to City Park for a festival that continues until 3 p.m.
The theme of this year’s Pride Festival is ‘Together in Pride’, a reference to the fact that pandemic-related restrictions greatly curtailed the scope of festivals in 2020 and 2021. It’s also a nod to the wider acceptance of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community than was the case when the first festival was held in 1996.
The following year, Mayor Walter Gray refused to sign a ‘Gay Pride Day’ proclamation, striking out the word ‘Pride’, so the proclamation read ‘Gay Day’.
Activists filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Commission, and in 2000 he was found by a tribunal to have violated the B.C. Human Rights Code.
In response, Gray stopped signing all proclamations. He was re-elected in 2002, but lost the mayoralty to Sharon Shepherd in the 2005 election.
Gray made a comeback in 2011 and he kissed and made up - literally - with the Pride community. At the opening ceremonies for Pride Week in August 2012, he shared the stage with Turner’s drag persona, Oddree Mayormaynot, who at one point leaned toward Gray and kissed him on the cheek.
“As gay people, as queer people, and the whole gamut of LGBT, it’s not that we want to be special,” Turner told the crowd that day. “We just want to be treated equally.”