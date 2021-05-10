The family of a Peachland man believed to have been murdered three years ago, is offering a reward for information about his death.
Alex Hegedus was the owner-operator of a business called Canadian Painters.
On March 22, 2018, he and his employees were working at a job site near Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.
In the late morning, an incomplete 911 call was received from his cellphone, police said.
At the time, it’s believed he was running errands in his dark grey Ford F-150 XLT, a four-door crew cab with a matching canopy.
Just before 4 p.m., RCMP were called to the Myra Canyon Forest Service Road east of Kelowna for a report of a deceased man in a truck. Officers confirmed that the deceased was 54-year-old Hegedus. His death was suspicious in nature, and the Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate.
“We have followed numerous leads through the years, and spoken to many people. If you saw Alex or his vehicle that day, and haven’t spoken to us, we ask that you come forward now,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We also believe that there are people who have information resulting from conversations they may have had with a person or persons with knowledge or involvement in what befell Alex on this day. We are appealing to these people to please come forward now.”
Hegedus was wearing white painter’s pants and a white T-shirt with his company’s logo on the front left chest area.
