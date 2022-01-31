The design of a proposed six-storey, 60-suite housing complex on Coronation Avenue in downtown Kelowna reflects the architecture and history of the neighbourhood, the architect says.
Dubbed ‘Nolita’, the building would have brick and metal exteriors, according to plans now under review by city officials.
“The materials and form take influence from the existing homes in the immediate neighbourhood, ranging primarily from Craftsman to Art Deco style, while progressing the proposed architecture into a more modern and holistic language,” Dane Lewis of Bluegreen Architecture writes in the development application to the city.
For the project to proceed, city council would have to agree to rezone four properties, from 608-632 Coronation Ave from medium lot housing to C-7 central business commercial. There is currently no date for when council will consider the matter.
A number of medium-rise buildings have replaced small, older homes on the residential streets south of Clement Avenue in recent years.
The city says such projects help to increase the number of people living downtown, making it more vibrant and taking better advantage of existing infrastructure such as water and sewer lines, roads and parks, compared to new development in outlying areas.