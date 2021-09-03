A federal government led by the Conservative Party would commit to upgrading a forestry road that sometimes serves as an emergency route between Penticton and Kelowna.
The 201 Forest Service Road runs east from Penticton and connects to Highway 33. While mostly used by forestry workers, the road has been pressed into service in the past when rock slides closed Highway 97, most recently in 2019.
“Canada’s Conservatives will end the delays and get shovels in the ground on long-awaited highway upgrades to 201 Forest Service Road,” said Helena Konanz, the party’s candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, in a press release.
“Whether it’s getting to work or visiting family, these upgrades will help people get to where they need to go faster, safely and more conveniently.”
Konanz acknowledged in her release that the idea of a permanent upgrade to the 201 FSR was a key pledge in Penticton MLA Dan Ashton’s 2020 election campaign.
“This is what happens when we co-operate at different levels of government,” said Konanz.