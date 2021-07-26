A high-intensity water line used to protect a key powerline has been removed from the Brenda Lake fire area.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says the system has been decommissioned due to lessened fire risk along the B.C. Hydro line 40 km west of Peachland and West Kelowna.
"The water line was instrumental in the protection of the fire line," the BCWS said in a Monday morning update.
"Crews continue to reinforce sections of guard line on the north-west corner of the fire by burning off the fuel between the guard and the fire with small, hand ignition operations."
Size of the Brenda Lake fire is now estimated at 824 ha., up from the estimate of 662 ha. last Friday.
"Fire behaviour increased yesterday due to warmer and drier conditions, but overall fire growth was minimal," the BCWS says. "Crews continue to mop up under sections of the transmission line."
Winds were calm early Monday but were expected to pick up later in the day.
"An increase in fire activity may occur in the coming days as hot, dry, and windy conditions will persist. No precipitation is anticipated in the near future. These conditions will continue to challenge fire suppression efforts," the BCWS said.
The out-of-control fire is being worked by 51 firefighters, four helicopters, and 20 pieces of heavy equipment. Seventeen municipal firefighters are also assigned to the fire, working mainly to protect the BC Hydro line, which is the only source of electrical power for 60,000 Westsiders.