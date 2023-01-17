The Westbank First Nation is open for business, Chief Robert Louie told more than 50 people during a speech at a Greater Westside Board of Trade lunch last week.
Louie was re-elected as WFN chief in September 2022. He had been WFN chief for 24 years on and off until he was defeated in 2016.
He expects to be a one-term chief this time around, helping to train some of the younger councillors.
“I have no intention of running again,” Louie said in a State of the Nation address at the Cove Lakeside Resort, adding he has learned never to say never.
As a one-term chief, Louie said he doesn’t have to cater to anybody. “If they don’t like me, they don’t like me and I don’t care,” he said. “It’s let’s do business and let’s get it done.”
This is going to be a busy year for WFN. Some of the notable action items being prioritized by the WFN council elected last September include creating a new member housing strategy, development of training and mentorship programs, enhancing culture and language, creation of a nsyilxcen language immersion program, developing a long-term elders care strategy, enhancing stewardship of the environment, advancing self-government governance, advancing economic development and acquisition of additional lands
Current WFN membership is close to 900 band members, with the 2021 census showing an on-reserve population of approximately 10,890 people, roughly one-third of West Kelowna.
According to Louie, there are over 700 businesses registered on WFN land and WFN has issued over a half a billion dollars in business permits since 2009.
WFN’s current land base of 5,340 acres on five reserves continues to grow as another 1,000 acres of land will soon receive reserve status.
The lands are primarily the result of the widening of Highway 97 and the building of various highway intersections including the building of the Bennett Bridge, the Campbell Road intersection and the Westside Road intersection.
Louie noted WFN is in the process of acquiring 150 acres of land in Peachland and hopes to make an announcement on development soon.
After closing the 45-year old Pine Acres Intermediate Care Facility last year, WFN faces the challenge of replacing it with something that works for their community.
Louie hopes to make an announcement once there is clear direction from WFN members.
Louie said it was too early to say whether WFN would revisit its plans for a private hospital.
“There’s a need right now, but I’m not going to say it will happen on WFN lands, not unless our people say that’s what they want,” he said.
In his last term as chief, Louie unveiled plans for a privately run hospital in partnership with the band. The $125-million hospital was to be aimed at medical tourists and Canadians who wanted to avoid long waits for procedures and surgeries in the public health care system.
It never got off the ground.
Louie, who helped guide WFN to self-governance in 2005, said the band is expanding its jurisdictions under self-government, noting they haven’t yet taken control in such areas as health, labour, gaming, fiscal revenue powers and the advancement of land claims.
Louie was set to fly to Victoria Friday to meet with Murray Rankin, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, to discuss a timeframe for reconciliation discussions with the province.
“We’re serious,” Louie said. “We’re moving ahead and we’re going to lead the country in this regard if I have anything to say about it and our council has anything to say about it.”
Louie didn’t chafe as one person apologized for using the term native.
“For me, I don’t care if you call me an Indian, indigenous or aboriginal or late for supper,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter what you call yourself, it’s what you do and what you make of yourselves.”
As for reconciliation, Louie said people can help by educating themselves and legitimately understanding.
“With that we can work together,” he said. “I think we all have a vested interest in Canada.”