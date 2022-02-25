Companies and clubs that launch boats into Okanagan Lake could have to pay the City of Kelowna more than $100,000 in fees this year.
Council has previously supported the idea of charging private companies and club that use the city’s three main boat launches, at Cook Road, Water Street, and Sutherland Bay.
On Monday, city staff will suggest the annual usage fees should range from $200 per boat to $2,000 per boat.
The lowest charge would be paid by dryland valet operators, whose business typically involves storing and launching boats owned by Kelowna residents.
Companies that rent boats and launch them, typically for tourists, would pay an annual per-vessel charge of $2,000. In their report to council, city staff add clippings of promotional material from such companies, indicating a full day's boat rental charge is about $1,400.
In total, the city estimates it would collect $106,200 this year from the new licensing scheme.