A new high school will have a familiar name when it opens in West Kelowna in a few years.
Trustees with the Central Okanagan Public School Board this week confirmed the school will be named ‘George Pringle’.
That was the name given to a high school that opened in Westbank in 1949. Pringle was a popular minister who served both Westbank and Peachland before enlisting for service in the Second World War. He died in 1943 in a plane crash in England.
In 2003, the high school was converted to an elementary school. It closed permanently this past June, with its students directed to other schools.
A new high school, with space for 1,700 students will be built on the site. It will open in either 2025 or 2026.
“This is a repurposing of a school site, therefore we expect it would continue to be called George Pringle,” board chair Moyra Baxter said in February. Trustees confirmed retention of the name for the new school at a meeting on Wednesday.