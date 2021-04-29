The COVID-19 vaccination program in B.C. will speed up in the next few weeks, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
More than one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in B.C. in the next months, Henry said Thursday.
"Every adult in British Columbia will have access to vaccines by the middle of June at the rate that we expect to go starting next week," she said.
Previously, the government had estimated all eligible British Columbians would receive a vaccine shot by July.
Another 874 people, including 60 in the Interior Health region, tested positive for COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday. There was one additional death due to the disease, of a person in the Interior Health region, making the death toll since the onset of the pandemic 1,577.
As of Thursday, 1.7 million British Columbians had received at least one vaccine shot.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province had been shipped 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, of which 1.1 million had been administered to people.
The province has received 354,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, Dix said, and had administered 328,000 doses.
More than 314,000 doses of the AstaZeneca vaccine had been shipped to B.C., and 231,000 of them had been put into people's arms.
Next week, B.C. expects to receive shipments of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, Henry said.
She also appealed again for people to obey the ban against non-essential travel within B.C. A total of 503 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across B.C., with 178 of the patients in critical care.
"Our cases are still much higher than we want them to be," Henry said. "And that tells us that transmission is still happening in our communities.
"The number of people in hospital is at the highest levels that we have seen in these past few days and people requiring specialized critical care is the highest ever," she said.