The unusual verbal spat between Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki and Housing Minister David Eby is part of democracy, Premier John Horgan says.
Horgan was asked Friday during a virtual press conference about the highly-publicized dispute between the two over the city's refusal to extend by one year a temporary use permit for an emergency shelter operating out of a former Penticton church.
Dealing with issues like homelessness and substance use is a challenging process, Horgan suggested, and one that comes with a variety of viewpoints.
"I've asked Minister Eby to focus on a daunting task - to address homelessness crises not just in our major urban centres but, indeed, right across British Columbia," Horgan said.
"We need to have more housing for folks that are hard to house, that are not finding a place to live, and therefore are out on the streets," Horgan said.
The emergency homeless shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street was set to close April 1 but B.C. Housing asked for a one-year extension from the city.
Councillors unanimously refused the request, saying there were public concerns about social disorder around the shelter and calling for more drug treatment facilities in Penticton.
After the council meeting, Eby said he was "profoundly disappointed and a bit baffled by the decision of city council and the mayor to unanimously vote to close an emergency shelter in the middle of a pandemic when everyone acknowledges there's nowhere else for people to go."
Eby and Vassilaki then had a telephone conversation and there are conflicting accounts of how that went.
Eby said Vassilaki hung up on him; Vassilaki said he ended the call because he couldn't get a word in edgewise.
Eby said he told Vassilaki the government wanted to keep the emergency shelter open just until new supportive housing units were ready; Vassilaki responded that was "a big, fat lie".
Before the call, Eby had suggested the government was prepared to ship 1,000 sleeping bags and tents to Penticton if the emergency shelter closes.
In response, Vassilaki said that Eby was engaging in "outrageous and inconsiderate" fear-mongering.
Horgan sought Friday to downplay the significance of the dispute between Eby and Vassilaki and suggested a resolution of some sort will be found.
"I'm hopeful that all elected representatives will work together for a common purpose. That's the expectation of the public," Horgan said.
"But there are times when disagreements become public and, again, that's part and parcel of our democratic society," he said.
"Engaging in debate and dialogue is normally constructive and I'm confident that this will be constructive at the end of the day," Horgan said.