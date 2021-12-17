Half-capacity limits are being imposed again at indoor venues with seating for more than 1,000 people as B.C. prepares for an expected surge in new COVID-19 cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
As well, indoor private gatherings are restricted to one household and 10 other individuals, provided everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19.
And all organized New Year’s Eve events are restricted to seated-only affairs, with no mingling or dancing allowed.
“Omicron is rapidly replacing the other variants here in B.C.,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday. “It is moving quickly and so must we.
“Right now, we need to slow the spread and ensure that our health care system and our communities are protected,” she said.
Many of the new Omicron cases in B.C. are among younger people who, in most cases, exhibit only mild symptoms, Henry said. But the number of cases, based on what’s happening around the world, will increase among all age groups and put pressure on the health care system, she said.
“We see the trajectory in countries around the world and we’re not going to be an exception to that,” she said. “We will see rapidly rising cases over the next few weeks and we need to take additional measures to slow that down so that we don’t overwhelm the hospital system.”
The new restrictions, to take effect at midnight Sunday and continue through at least Jan. 31, are aimed at ensuring people “stay small, stay with people they know, and with people who are vaccinated”.
In addition to reduction to 50% capacity at large indoor venues, such as hockey games, theatres, and concerts, other new orders require:
- presentation of the BC Vaccine Card at all organized events of all sizes. Up until now, the card only had to be shown when the event drew more than 50 people
- restricting movement between tables at venues that serve food and liquor
- pausing all sports tournaments, for both youth and adults, until Jan. 31 “Those are events where we can see spread of the virus, and then taking it back to communities,” Henry said.
Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 dipped in Kelowna last week ahead of the anticipated surge in numbers due to the Omicron variant.
A total of 145 people in the Central Okanagan tested positive for the disease between Nov. 5-11, down from 156 the previous week.
Week-over-week case counts in Penticton were steady at 15, but the numbers rose from 29 to 46 in Vernon.
On Wednesday, 753 new cases of COVID-19 were reported around B.C., more than double some daily case counts reported last week.