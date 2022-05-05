A contest to create a new third jersey for the Kelowna Chiefs hockey team has drawn considerable interest from Indigenous artists, the team says.
So far, 15 submissions have been received, team president Jason Tansem says.
“I think that’s a good number, particularly since entries can still be made until the middle of June,” Tansem said Thursday.
One particularly eye-catching design was submitted by 15-year-old Braeden Richards. It features a large bear paw with sharp claws, a howling coyote, and it incorporates the red, black, yellow and white colours of the Westbank First Nation’s medicine wheel.
The contest for the team’s third jersey is supported by the WFN. “The logo should demonstrate what ‘Chief means to you’. This does not have to be an updated version of the current logo, but a personal description of the symbolic or historical meaning of the word ‘Chief’,” the band states on its website.
The contest is open to all syilx/Okanagan artists, the band says. More details and a submission form are available on the WFN website.
From all the entries received by the June 15 deadline, three will be put forward for an online vote. The winning artist will receive $1,500 and a commemorative jersey featuring their design.
It’s expected the new third jersey will be worn for about 15 of the Chiefs’ 52 games next season.