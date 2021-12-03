For the first time in a decade, Kelowna’s municipal tax hike is forecast to be below the rate of inflation.
Municipal managers are recommending a tax increase of 3.5% for 2022. The current inflation rate is 4.7% in Canada.
Municipal managers say they were mindful of rising costs and the ongoing financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when they prepared the 2022 provisional budget, to be considered by councillors next Thursday.
“Some of our citizens continue to face their own financial hardships, inflation is on the rise, and affordability is a growing concern,” city manager Doug Gilchrist writes in the budget document.
“Rising construction costs and supply chain impacts, coupled with reduced airport, transit, and gaming revenues have influenced many of our financial plans and decisions,” Gilchrist says.
In 2011, with Kelowna still feeling the financial after-effects of the 2008 recession, municipal managers prepared a budget for 2012 that contained no tax increase. During budget deliberations, council voted in favour of a one percent hike.
Most years, city managers prepare budgets for the coming year that eclipse the inflation rate.
Since he was elected in 2014, Mayor Colin Basran has on several occasions dismissed the idea that tax hikes should be linked to the inflation rate, saying a municipality must provide the services, programs, and infrastructure he says the citizens demand.
During 2019 budget deliberations, Basran called the inflation rate “completely irrelevant” to the setting of the tax rate.
Here are some highlights of the provisional 2022 city budget:
- hiring 47 more full-time staff members. This will bring the municipal workforce close to 1,000 people; the city had 943 full-time staffers last December
- city employees will get a 2.25% wage increase in 2022
- although the city will actually increase its total take from taxation by 5.4%, from $157.7 million to $166.2 million, the impact for people who owned property in Kelowna will be 3.5%. The difference is made up by owners of newly-constructed properties
- the 2022 budget includes money to hire 10 more RCMP members. There’s also an option for council to increase that to 14 new police hires