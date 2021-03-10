Forty-two people in the Interior Health region tested positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday.
They were among the 532 new cases confirmed provincewide. Ten percent of the new cases were caused by variants of the original coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the province began receiving shipments of the AstraZeneca - SII Covishield vaccine.
"We will use this vaccine to assist with outbreak response in communities and within high-risk industries," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
Just over 355,000 doses of vaccine have now been given in B.C., 87,000 of which are second shots.
Telephone bookings for vaccination shots continue this week for people 90 and over, and Indigenous people over age 65. Nobody outside these groups should call for an appointment.
There are currently 4,861 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. A total of 244 people are being treated for the disease in hospital; the rest are recovering at home.