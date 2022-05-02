A Kelowna neighborhood with a university and a private school also needs a public school, trustees say.
Central Okanagan Public Schools’ capital buildings wish-list includes asking the government for money to buy land for a new school along Academy Way, south of the UBC Okanagan campus and near the Aberdeen Hall private school.
A developer has already earmarked a potential public school site, and the district wants to take up the offer.
“With the increased growth in the Glenmore area of Kelowna as well as Lake Country, a school site in the area would be advantageous,” reads part of a report going to trustees on Wednesday.
“The university area of Kelowna has attracted a number of new residents to the community. The area is expected to have 500 single-family units and 570 multi-family units over the next 10 years,” the report states.
Given the increasing population of downtown Kelowna, the district also hopes to get money from the province to buy a three acre site for a new downtown elementary school
With the government recently pledging more than $100 million for a new West Kelowna high school, the district’s top capital priority has become a new high school in the Glenmore area. Number two priority is an elementary school in Wilden.
Other funding requests include an addition to Rutland Senior Secondary School, and an addition to Hudson Road Elementary School in West Kelowna.
In the category of school replacement, the top priority remains Rutland Middle School.