One person is dead after a crash in the North Okanagan Tuesday morning.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating the crash on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen just after 11 a.m. It happened at the interchange of Highway 97 and 97A.
“The investigation has determined a pickup truck travelling northbound on Highway 97 veered into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles before colliding head on with a dump truck,” said RCMP in a statement.
“Sadly, the driver of the pickup truck, a 69-year old Enderby man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported from scene by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”
The highway was closed for several hours to allow emergency officials to complete their work and for police to conduct their investigation.
Police said a member of the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) team was on scene.
RCMP ask anyone who may have dash-cam video to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028 and quote file number 2022-4172.