People who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 could still contract the disease for several weeks after getting the shot, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
It takes time for a person to produce the antibodies necessary to ward off the virus that causes COVID-19, Henry said Friday, urging people who've been vaccinated to keep wearing masks and practice physical distancing.
"What we don't know is what level of antibodies we need in our blood to protect us from infection or from the disease from this virus," Henry said Thursday.
"The bottom line we are learning (is) that the protection is very good, not perfect, but very good, after a single dose of vaccine," she said. "But it takes time for our body's response, so protection isn't high enough in everybody for about 21 days after vaccination.
"So people can still be infected with Covid, particularly in the first couple weeks and that's why right now it is still incredibly important even after you've been immunized, even if your community has been immunized, that you take the precautions that we all need to continue with - wearing masks, keeping our distance, not getting together in crowds," she said.
Vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19 are likely to experience much milder symptoms of the disease and are less likely to be hospitalized, Henry said. "And thankfully we haven't had deaths," of people who were vaccinated, she said.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, 832 people tested positive for COVID-19, including 42 in the Interior Health region.
Just over 700,000 British Columbians have received at least one vaccine shot with the immunization program still on track to provide all adults in B.C. with a first shot by Canada Day, Henry said.
For the Easter long weekend, Henry said people should not travel beyond their local community.