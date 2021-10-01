A Vernon-area man’s appeal of a conviction for assault causing bodily harm has been rejected by the BC Court of Appeal.
Curtis Sagmoen was convicted in February 2020 of deliberately running his ATV into the back of a woman he’d hired for sex.
The woman told the trial court that Sagmoen was riding a quad she arrived at his rural property. After the quad got stuck and some time had passed, Sagmoen refused to tell the woman where he actually lived and refused to drive her back to her car when she insisted on leaving.
“So, I started walking down (toward her car) … when I heard the quad start up and it was, like, going really fast … I thought he was just going to be a jerk and, like, you know, kick up some dust … but instead of that … he hit me square from behind trying to hit me off the mountain and he hit me so hard I flipped over him and luckily I didn’t lose consciousness,” she told Sagmoen’s trial.
Sagmoen’s lawyers argued in their appeal there was reasonable doubt as to whether collision was intentional and the woman’s testimony that Sagmoen had told her he “didn’t mean to” hit her hadn’t been properly considered.
In a unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel, released on Friday, both arguments were considered before Justice Gregory Fitch concluded: “the central question of whether the collision reflected an intentional application of force, there can be no doubt that the judge was satisfied that this element had been proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”