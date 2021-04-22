The Kelowna-based firm that's marketing a countertop composter saw strong online demand for its product this week.
Pela took pre-orders worth $3.2 million Cdn on the crowd-funding website Indiegogo for its Lomi composter, which the company expects to ship to customers in November or December. The units are priced at $474 Cdn.
"Day 1 of our Lomi Indiegogo campaign has been a HUGE success! We have surpassed our fundraising goal in just three minutes and have already had over 6,800 backers," the company posted Wednesday on its Facebook page.
The company describes Lomi as an innovative breadmaker-sized electric appliance that can quickly and quietly compost kitchen waste, including meat and dairy products, as well as compostable plastics.
"Similar to having a dishwasher, our goal is for every household to have a Lomi," company founder Matt Bertulli said in a release
"It's contemporary design and seamless function will make it easier than ever for consumers to shift the way they approach household waste, and composting," Bertulli said.
The company says Lomi uses heat, abrasion, and oxygen to "speed up the breakdown of food waste into fragmented biomass, similar to how earthworms fragment and mix plant tissue in the soil, but without the smell and mess".
The device has various speeds, the fastest of which can turn food scraps and other compostable materials into fertilizer for soil enrichment within four hours.
Lomi can handle vegetables, fruit, animal products, and other foods, the company says. It produces no odour and generates a noise level between that of a refrigerator and a bathroom exhaust fan, the company says.
Money raised through Indiegogo will go toward mass production of the compositors at a factory in China, the company says. The published production schedule calls for full production to begin in July, importing of the devices into North America by October, and delivery to customers in December.
Pela started operations with the production of compostable plastic phone cases. Lomi has the potential to reduce typical household waste volumes by as much as 50%, the company says.
"We decided to launch Lomi on Indiegogo because we believe that fighting climate change needs to be a group effort, and we wanted to provide early access and the best possible pricing for those who are willing to join us on our mission," the company says.