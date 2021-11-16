A 10-point gap still remains between the areas of the Central Okanagan with the highest and lowest rates of COVID-19 vaccination.
And new cases of the disease in greater Kelowna continue to develop most quickly in the area with the lowest vaccination rate.
Across B.C., a total of 338 new cases of COVID-19, 39 of which were in the Interior Health region, were confirmed Tuesday. Although that's well below recent daily provincial averages of about 550 new cases a day, a note of caution was nevertheless sounded by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
"We are not yet through this pandemic and we need to take a slow and measured response," she said during a press conference.
Across B.C., the one-shot vaccination rate for people aged 12 and up remained at 90.7%, the same as on Monday.
But only one of the seven Central Okanagan regions where the vaccination rate is monitored has a level above this provincial average. In Glenmore, the rate is 92%.
The next highest is Okanagan Mission at 90%, and the rates then drop down to 82% in the rural areas on either side of Okanagan Lake and in Peachland.
That area also currently has the highest COVID-19 case rate, at an infection level of 28 cases per 100,000 of population. West Kelowna is next highest, where an elementary school has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, has the next highest case rate, at 23 per 100,000 of population.