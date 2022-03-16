Residential neighborhoods near downtown Kelowna have been made more modern and lively with the introduction of hundreds of fourplexes, city staff have been told.
The applicant for the latest fourplex, proposed for 832 Martin Ave., says the boxy two-storey structure with rooftop patio will fit right in with the evolving look of the quiet street.
“In the immediate neighbourhood, four of the neighbouring properties have development permit applications in-stream for four-dwelling housing,” Birte Decloux writes in letter to the city on behalf of the Martin Avenue property owner.
“The intention of this proposal is to create positive infill housing in a lively area of Kelowna which is very walkable, bikeable, and has access to nearby amenities,” Decloux says. “This proposal will easily integrate into the existing form of the neighbourhood, adding quality housing stock to the core area.”
In 2017, the city redesignated 800 standard, 50-foot wide properties in central Kelowna so fourplexes could be built on them. Most of the homes knocked down were at least 60 years old and some were in poor condition.
Ninety-nine of the 800 lots have been redeveloped with fourplexes or had approvals issued for such structures, long-range city planner James Moore said in an email Wednesday.
The higher density development makes better use of existing infrastructure like schools, parks, and roads, the city says. And many property owners have reaped considerable financial benefits as they’ve been able to sell their lots for a higher price, given the increased development potential.
But there have been concerns the new fourplexes do not represent affordable housing, as the units selling price is often not far below that of some single-family homes.
“New is never the same price as an old existing home,” Coun. Gail Given said last November in a discussion of how much higher density housing should be allowed in the future in the downtown north end, an enclave of small houses between Knox Mountain and Recreation Avenue dating back to the Second World War-era.
“Yes, there's value in density. Yes, there’s value in taking down a single home and putting three or four where one stood from a land use perspective,” Given said.
“But the three or four that get built are never attainable,” she said, using a term that means a type of housing that goes for somewhat less than a single-family home. “Because they’re brand new, and they have the granite countertops and the wood floors and the massive en-suites and the things you would not find in a wartime house.”
There have also been some concerns about streetscape monotony, given that just a few fourplex building styles had received prior city approval for a fast-tracked approval process. And since the fourplexes take up most of the entire lot, many trees have been cut down.
Nevertheless, the city considers the so-called infill housing initiative a great success, and it intends to roll out similar regulations that would allow four fourplexes on about 3,000 standard, 50-foot wide lots in older areas of Rutland, the lower Mission, and Glenmore.
Unlike the downtown area, many of these lots do not have back lanes, so the new fourplexes would all have to be oriented toward the street. A city-sponsored design competition to see what kinds of fourplexes could be built on such lots drew considerable interest, with 56 proposals submitted from around North America.
When the city gets closer to rolling out the new building rules, reaction will likely be mixed. Some homeowners may decry what they consider to be an unacceptable change to the nature of their neighbourhoods.
But others, perhaps the majority, will surely welcome the new rules because they expect to see a considerable increase in the value of their properties given that a prospective buyer could, for the first time, build four homes on the lot.
That economic reality is vividly underscored by the dramatic run-up in assessed values for the property at 832 Martin Ave., where the latest downtown fourplex is proposed.
The three-bedroom, two-bath 1961 home with almost two thousand square feet is worth only $25,000, according to BC Assessment. But the value of the land, which covers less than two-tenths of an acre has soared from $686,000 in 2021 to $987,000 currently.