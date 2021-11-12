An 18-second video clip from the last BC Liberal leadership debate has landed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield in hot water this week.
NDP MLAs and cabinet ministers, and others, are taking offence to criticisms Merrifield made Sept. 28 about diversity in the governing party.
“They still have five, no offence to anyone in the room, middle-aged white dudes controlling their entire party. They have a photograph of diversity. They have token diversity, but they don’t have it real,” she said.
NDPers who aren’t “middle-aged white dudes” objected on Twitter.
“No. This is wrong and undermining. … Do not diminish the work of your BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) colleagues by calling us ‘tokens,’” wrote Katrina Chen, minister of state for child care and a Burnaby MLA. “I’m proud of the hard work and sacrifice of my BIPOC colleagues and friends. You should apologize and reflect on the harm of your words.”
Former NDP cabinet minister Judy Darcy tweeted: “I can’t let (Merrifield’s) attack on women … and cabinet members as mere ‘tokens’ pass. It is shameful, demeaning and totally offensive, unworthy of an MLA.”
Jas Johal, a former BC Liberal MLA and now radio talk show host in Vancouver, weighed in heaviest.
“What an incredibly absurd statement,” he wrote on Twitter. “The BC Liberals should focus on fixing their own problems before judging any other party. Say what you want about NDP’s policies, but they as a caucus come a lot closer to reflecting the BC electorate in the third decade of the 21st century than the BC Liberals ever have.
“Presently,” added Johal, “the NDP have 9 MLAs of South Asian descent, 5 Chinese-Canadians, one Phillipino(sic)-Canadian. As well they have MLAs who come from the gay and lesbian community.”
Johal also cited Aman Singh, elected the first turbaned Sikh as an MLA. and First Nations MLA Melanie Mark.
“Your comments…are offensive to the collective talent, effort and sacrifice each one of these people bring to the legislature,” Johal added.
In a news release, the NDP noted Merrifield had refused to apologize for her comments.
In her own statement on Twitter, Merrifield wrote: “As a woman who has been in male dominated industries and boardrooms all my life, I was heartbroken to see how my words were misunderstood.
“Understanding the depth of pain, passion and effort it takes to overcome the odds against diversity, I would never intend to have that effect.
“The NDP caucus have cause to be proud. As the leader of the BC Liberals, I would hope to emulate the positive aspects of diversity achieved by their caucus. … And I will continue to stand against discrimination.”
Some critics noted that a day earlier, Merrifield criticized the NDP for not supporting an Equal Pay Reporting Act, moved by Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux.
“The BC NDP claim to be all about diversity…and yet vote against pay equity for women. Again and again. Let’s just call it what it is, shall we? Hypocrisy,” Merrifield tweeted.
This isn’t the first time Merrifield has caused controversy.
She has also been questioned for supporting social-media criticism of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and for her own comments about the pandemic that included a claim that Vitamin D could help cure COVID.
In June, she brought forward a petition to the Legislature that said masks cause “irreversible damage, emotionally, mentally and physically to children.” Merrifield said she was bringing the petition forward on behalf of constituents, but didn’t support it herself.
The next leadership debate is Nov. 22.
On Wednesday, the NDP elected Jagrup Brar as its new caucus chair.