For only the fifth time in the past 46 years, the Central Okanagan Regional District will get a new chairperson on Thursday.
Wayne Carson would like to be that person. But he knows he is the longest of shots to get the chair.
"I am going to put my name forward because I think it's time to refocus the regional district on local government issues," Carson, who represents the unincorporated areas at the northwest corner of Okanagan Lake, said Wednesday in an interview. "But I know the odds are overwhelmingly against me."
The 13-member board is dominated by the seven Kelowna city councillors, and it's expected one of them will be elected in a vote among directors to succeed Gail Given. Given, also a Kelowna city councillor, has said she doesn't want to continue as regional chair, a position she has held since 2014.
A current board member said Wednesday that Coun. Loyal Wooldridge has told other directors he would like to become chair. Wooldridge has not yet responded to messages sent him today asking for comment.
Public silence would seem an odd campaign strategy for any politician on the eve of an election, but chairmanship of the regional board - which oversees an administration with an annual operating budget of $58 million delivering crucial services like 911, waste management, and emergency services - does not in anyway depend on the direct endorsement of voters.
The only people whose opinions matter in the selection process are the other board members, made of councillors from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland. There are only two directly elected board members - Carson and Mark Bartyik, who represents the Ellison-Joe Rich area east of Kelowna.
Since 1976, there have been only four regional board chairs: Jim Stuart, Sharron Simpson, Robert Hobson, and Given. All have been City of Kelowna councillors, elected annually at the board table, usually without opposition, at a meeting in early November.
The City of Kelowna accounts for more than two-thirds of the regional district's population of 210,000, which is why the municipality has the heft it does around the regional board table.
But Carson says that it's rare in B.C. for the largest municipality in a regional district to have what amounts to a perpetual lock on the board chairmanship. Regional districts based in Vernon and Penticton are chaired by politicians from outside those municipalities.
"But here, it's Kelowna, over and over and over again, the way they manipulate the process," Carson said, acknowledging in practically his next breath that such comments make it unlikely he'll win sufficient, if any support, among the Kelowna directors for his bid for the chair.
Carson also knows he has not endeared himself to his fellow board members in recent years by complaining about the quality of services the regional district delivers to his constituents. He got into politics after he said he had been forced out as a regional fire chief in 2013.
But he says his interest in trying for the chair is not an attention-seeking stunt but a sincere effort aimed at, among other things, helping to help raise the profile of recovery efforts in the North Westside communities, where 79 homes were destroyed by the massive White Rock Lake wildfire this past summer.
"The fire had a huge impact on my community, and I just think everything we need to do and accomplish, in terms of recovery, would get more attention if the board chair wasn't from Kelowna," Carson said.
"Originally, the focus of a regional district was to provide local government to unincorporated areas outside the municipalities," Carson said.
Indeed, between its creation in 1968 and 1974, the Central Okanagan Regional District board was dominated and led by politicians from then-unincorporated areas of Rutland, Poplar Point, McKinley Landing, South Pandosy, SouthEast Kelowna, Winfield, and the Westside.
"Now, for everybody living in an unincorporated area, we're sort of the forgotten people," Carson says. "I'd just like us to have a stronger voice."