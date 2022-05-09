The City of West Kelowna ended 2021 with a surplus of $15 million, councillors will hear Tuesday.
Total revenues amounted to $83.7 million while expenses were $68.8 million, city finance director Warren Everton writes in a report to council.
“Due to the pandemic, budgets for 2021 were created in a conservative manner,” Everton writes.
“As regulations lifted, revenues in some areas were greater than anticipated and contributed to the unappropriated surplus.”
For example, the city got more revenue from building permits because construction activity was higher than expected. Revenue from the municipal water system was also above expectations, as were fees paid by users of recreation facilities.
On the other hand, transit fares were below expectations, as was revenue generated by city accounts because interest rates were lower than forecast.
In the fall of 2020, West Kelowna, like other municipalities, received money from the government through the ‘Safe Restart’ program to offset revenue shortfalls and increase expenses related to the pandemic. The city’s stare was $4.6 million, of which $2.8 million was still available to be used at the beginning of this year.