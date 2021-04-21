Two new off-highway cycling and walking paths are proposed for Peachland.
One section, about 400 metres long, would connect Buchanan Road with Seclusion Bay and Goat's Peak regional park.
The other, at the south end of Peachland, would stretch from Princeton Avenue to Renfrew Road, providing a connection to the Okanagan Fur Brigade trail.
Both new paths could be constructed within the existing Highway 97 right-of-way, but would be well removed from the busy traffic lanes.
Riding a bike or walking along a highway shoulder, even if it's marked as a bike lane, is not a pleasant experience, says Janice Liebe, president of the Trail of the Okanagans. It's a volunteer group working to establish a nearly 400-km long cycling and walking route from Sicamous to Brewster, WA.
After hearing from the group at a Tuesday meeting, Peachland town council agreed to lobby for the new Peachland path sections with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
The idea is to at least get the necessary design work done fairly soon, society representative Janice Liebe said, so that the two projects would be shovel-ready whenever federal or provincial funding might be available.