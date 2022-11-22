Robinson

Kelowna area homeowners who left their properties vacant for most of 2021 paid $3.2 million in speculation and vacancy taxes to the provincial government. The tax is having the intended effect of creating more rental units, B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson said Tuesday.

 File photo

The owners of 610 homes in Kelowna and West Kelowna keep their properties empty for most of the year and pay the speculation and vacancy tax, new provincial data shows.

Almost all residential properties in the two cities - 99.1 per cent - are occupied, a level the government says indicates the tax is working to provide more housing.

“Our latest data shows the speculation and vacancy tax is encouraging people to use residential units as homes,” Finance Minister Selina Robinson said in a Tuesday release.

“That’s why we have expanded the benefits of the tax to even more communities, so that people have a place to live in the communities they love,” she said.
 
The tax - which is charged at the rate of 0.5 per cent of an unoccupied home’s assessed value, on top of regular property taxes - only applies in the B.C. Interior in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
 
It will be expanded this year to six more communities in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, but there are no current plans to introduce it to other Central Okanagan communities such as Peachland and Lake Country.

The owner of a typical Kelowna home assessed at $900,000 would pay $4,500 in SVT if they left the property empty for more than six months of the year.

Of the 610 Kelowna-area properties left empty for more than six months last year, 206 were single-family homes. Just under 200 were condominiums, 82 were townhouses, and 129 were other types of residential units.
 
The government has introduced legislation to amend the Strata Property Act to prevent rental bans in condominium complexes.

Collectively, the owners of unoccupied Kelowna area homes paid $3.2 million in speculation and vacancy taxes to the government. Of that, $1.4 million came from Canadians who live outside B.C., and $900,000 came from B.C. residents. Foreigners paid most of the rest.

Between 2020 and 2021, almost 26,000 additional B.C. property owners claimed the principal residence exemption because the unit was no longer empty, which the government says shows the tax is having the intended effect of increasing the residential rental supply.