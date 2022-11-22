The owners of 610 homes in Kelowna and West Kelowna keep their properties empty for most of the year and pay the speculation and vacancy tax, new provincial data shows.
Almost all residential properties in the two cities - 99.1 per cent - are occupied, a level the government says indicates the tax is working to provide more housing.
“Our latest data shows the speculation and vacancy tax is encouraging people to use residential units as homes,” Finance Minister Selina Robinson said in a Tuesday release.
The owner of a typical Kelowna home assessed at $900,000 would pay $4,500 in SVT if they left the property empty for more than six months of the year.
Collectively, the owners of unoccupied Kelowna area homes paid $3.2 million in speculation and vacancy taxes to the government. Of that, $1.4 million came from Canadians who live outside B.C., and $900,000 came from B.C. residents. Foreigners paid most of the rest.
Between 2020 and 2021, almost 26,000 additional B.C. property owners claimed the principal residence exemption because the unit was no longer empty, which the government says shows the tax is having the intended effect of increasing the residential rental supply.