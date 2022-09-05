The future impact of climate change on agriculture in the Kelowna area is being studied by the city.
But some consequences are already evident, municipal officials say, in a report that recaps recent weather-related events of considerable scope.
“Forecasted climate shifts of hotter, drier summers; intense weather, and more precipitation are already starting to be experienced,” reads part of a report going Thursday to the city’s agricultural advisory committee.
“These changes in climate will impact Kelowna’s citizens, ecosystems, agriculture, infrastructure and the economy,” the report states.
It lists events such as the unprecedented flooding of Okanagan Lake in 2017, wildfires of intense magnitudes and destructive capabilities, and last summer’s heat dome, which is said to have been responsible for 15 deaths in Kelowna.
The Ministry of Agriculture has already predicted some effects of climate change on the province’s farming sector.
For example, warmer and drier summers in B.C. could reduce water availability, increase plant stress and damage, and impact livestock health and productivity.
And forecasts of more intense rainstorms, like the sky river of last November that damaged some highways to the point they were closed for weeks, could increase soil erosion and landslide, and narrow the window for certain farming tasks such as planting and harvesting.
The type of crops that can be grown might change, warmer winters could decrease pest mortality and increase damage to crops, and introduce new types of pests.
“While these (changes are) applicable to the entire Okanagan Valley, it would also be beneficial to understand if any of the projected climate hazards and their associated impacts are of higher concern to the future of various agricultural industries in Kelowna,” the report states.
An assessment of climate change’s impact on Kelowna-area agriculture is expected to be produced as part of an overall Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy, expected to be released by the middle of next year.