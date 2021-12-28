Attendees at this year’s Living Things Festival in Kelowna will be able to vote on capitalism, watch a comic retelling of Hamlet, and take in a poetic cry of protest against the impoverishment of digital workers.
The festival, now in its sixth year, will be presented at three downtown venues from Jan. 14 to Jan. 30.
“With every Living Things Festival, we aim to deliver experiences that inspire, entertain, and provoke thought and conversation,” organizer Neil Cadger said in a Tuesday release.
The festival offers an eclectic and curated presentation of “celebrated and groundbreaking touring presentations”, the release states.
On Jan. 26 at 3 p.m., and again on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m., U.S. artist Steve Lambert will present his ‘Capitalism Works for Me’ interactive billboard at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Hosts ask participants a series of questions, designed to get their response to the question of whether the prevailing economic system works to their benefit.
In ‘I Swallowed a Moon Made of Iron’, Njo Kong Die delivers a musical lamentation for the digital age and the exploitation of workers who produce prized electronic gadgets.
In ‘Something is Rotten’ created by Pier Procheron, two performers tell the story of Hamlet in a makeshift castle with string, a fork, and a kettle.
Information for all the shows and tickets are available at livingthingsfestival.com