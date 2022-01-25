International tourists nearing the end of their Okanagan ski holiday now have an easier way to complete the COVID-19 testing that’s necessary for their outbound flight.
They can self-administer a PCR test while still at Big White or Silver Star, drop off the package at the resort, and remain at the mountain while waiting for a result.
Until now, they had to interrupt their holiday or cut it short to head into Kelowna to get a PCR test that’s required for outbound flights.
“This new system will make return travel a lot easier,” YLW manager Sam Samaddar said Tuesday in an interview. “Going into Kelowna for a PCR test in the middle of their ski holiday has been a big inconvenience for people. Now, we’re basically taking the testing to the mountains.”
Several hundred international travellers a day will benefit from the new testing system, Samaddar estimated.
Although each test will cost visitors $195, they will still find it more convenient than driving into Kelowna, possibly arranging another night’s accommodation, and taking a PCR test for which they would have had to pay anyway, Samaddar said.
Results for samples that are dropped off by tourists at Big White, Silver Star, and Revelstoke Mountain Resort will generally be available within 24 hours, well within the 72-hour window that’s usually specified.
“The testing rules have been very, very confusing for people, and we’re just trying to make it easier,” Samaddar said.
Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president of Big White, said in a release: “We are so happy to offer this service to our guests. Our goal is simple: keep our staff safe, keep our guests safe, and show people the best of Okanagan hospitality.”