The water flow in Mission Creek has been more than halved from Tuesday’s near-record velocity.
As of mid-day Wednesday, water was flowing at less than 50 cubic metres per second. Early Tuesday, flows peaked at 115 cubic metres per second, not far off the all-time record of 124 cubic metres per second set in May 2018.
Nevertheless, a state of local emergency declared Tuesday afternoon remains in effect. And emergency officials are asking people to leave debris that washed up on shore during the creek’s surge where it is.
“As we are in the annual freshet season, water levels have not yet peaked in Okanagan Lake and there is currently a significant amount of debris from the flood in the lake,” Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program co-ordinator said in a Wednesday release.
“Once the risk of flood has passed, we will advise the public when it is appropriate to begin clean up,” she said.
Debris left on the waterfront can help protect the shore from erosion. Boaters are also asked to slow their speeds when travelling near land as wakes can also cause erosion.
During Tuesday’s creek surge, logs and other debris was hung up on some bridges, which were intermittently closed to allow crews to remove the blockages. As of Wednesday, Mission Creek is flowing freely with no blockages, Follack said.