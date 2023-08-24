Shopping local was never so important: Weather and wildfire continue to wreak havoc on the local wine industry

If there was ever was a time to shop local, it’s now. A two-part review of West Kelowna wineries was planned to begin this week for local folks who want to taste great B.C. wines without travelling far from home. But it’s been a tough summer for locals and local wineries alike.
Wildfires have forced evacuations of parts of West Kelowna and with visitors being asked to stay away, activity in the tasting rooms and wine shops is going to be lower across the Okanagan.
Sadly, it will be zero for one of the wineries listed below.
Locals have been asked not to travel around the Okanagan if possible. Central Okanagan residents may be able to take up some of the slack by hitting some of the less well-known wineries on the west side of the lake – if evacuations and evacuation alerts permit.
Lots of ink has been spilled on Mission Hill, Quails’ Gate and Mount Boucherie, with good reason. All are excellent, well-established trailblazers in the B.C. wine scene with a proud tradition of producing quality wines that reflect the unique Westside terroir where they’re made (more on that next week).
But this review will focus on some of West Kelowna’s lesser known wineries, with the hope that, once wildfires in the area are brought under control, some semblance of normal activity will return to the tasting rooms, wine shops and vineyards.
Niche Wine Company at 1895 Bartley Road is closed due to evacuation orders. The tasting room is shuttered and Niche can’t even fill online orders right now. The winery is at 620 metres of elevation at the top of Bartley Road, at the base of the McDougall Rim Trail. That altitude means cool nights after those hot days. Pinot noir and more pinot noir is their focus, including a rare (for the Okanagan) white pinot, made by removing the grape skins from the juice after the crush.
A merlot and a pinot gris round out the portfolio. These are not the cheapest wines but winemaker James Schlosser’s commitment to small batches means they are not cheap to make; every quality bottle Niche produces comes from hand-picked and basket-pressed grapes. Reserve a tasting online when the winery is open again, which everyone hopes will be soon. Visit nichewinecompany.com
Ciao Bella Estate Winery is at 3252 Glencoe Road and is currently on evacuation alert. This winery is the pride, joy and passion for wine for three generations of the Fiume family, the first of which arrived in West Kelowna from Italy in 1986. Nonno Luigi and Nonna Melina learned to make wine in their native Naples, so it’s no surprise that Ciao Bella’s wines are styled to the old country.
The 2022 Pinozzante won a Wine Align National Wine Awards bronze medal. It’s a fizzy and refreshing co-fermentation of pinot grigio and pinot nero (Italian for pinot noir). They make wines of both those varietals separately too, and a rosé that calls loudly for a plate of linguine with shellfish.
You can picnic at the winery with a bottle (or two) from the wine shop and a spuntini board with Italian meats and cheeses adorned with fresh basil from the garden. Make reservations in advance for tastings Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Ciao bella! Visit ciaobellawinery.com
Beaumont Family Estate Organic Winery is at 2775 Boucherie Road. They’re certified organic by the Similkameen Okanagan Organic Producers Association. The Lybchynski family began planting the 12-acre Home vineyard in the Lakeview area of West Kelowna in 1994, plus the nearby 11.5-acre Mori Vineyard in 1998 and the 12-acre Douillard Vineyard in 2000.
The first vintage was in 2007. Beaumont grows and makes gewürztraminer, gamay noir, pinot noir, pinot gris and pinot blanc. The winery is named for Louise Lybchynski’s hometown, a small French-speaking village just south of Edmonton – ‘beautiful mountain’ in French. Book your tasting online ahead of time. Visit beaumontwinery.com
Rollingdale Winery is at 2306 Hayman Road. All organic and planted on an old orchard that once grew apples, peaches and cherries, Rollingdale made its first vintage in 2004 and has been slowly adding vines and acreage since then.
There are a surprising 18 wines in their portfolio, a lot for a smaller winery. Of note is a fortified, port-style wine made from estate-grown marechal foch grapes. Check out the organic pinot blanc icewine, and the 2021 vintage of their late-harvest viognier won a National Wine Awards silver medal. Bring your own picnic, pick up a bottle in the wine shop and head up the vineyard hill for great views of Okanagan Lake. Call in advance to reserve a tasting, but they’ll try to accommodate drop-ins too. Visit rollingdale.ca.
Grizzli Winery is at 2550 Boucherie Road. Music and chilling out with wine is the thing at Grizzli. Friday afternoon happy hour features live music, wine and charcuterie specials and vineyard views. This Friday will feature Canadian blues, jazz and soul guitarist James Hay. Reserve a table in advance or drop in. Saturday evenings feature outdoor movies in the vineyard until Sept. 23. Sunday mornings are Waffles and Wine in the wine lounge and art gallery, where $10 gets you a raspberry wine mimosa and a waffle brunch box. Along with a range of grape wines, Grizzli makes fruit wines too. Visit grizzliwinery.com
Kalala Organic Estate Winery is at 3361 Glencoe Road. Kalala is the realized dream of Karnail Sidhu. He came to Canada from India with his wife Narinder thirty years ago, working his way up through various local wine jobs and developing the viticultural knowledge to open his own 17-acre vineyard in 2008. That vineyard is the backdrop for the wine shop and picnic area.They source grapes from around the Okanagan for their extensive portfolio, which is balanced between reds, whites, rosé and a number of icewines. The tasting room is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 31, and Tuesday to Saturday in November and December. Book in advance or just drop in for a visit and tasting. Visit kalala.ca
Off the Grid Organic Winery is at 3623 Glencoe Road. The winery is on land owned by a long line of Paynter family members for more than a century. Current winemaker Sheri Paynter offers three lines of wine: relaxed, select and collector. These are various wines on offer at various price points, but the focus is always on organic at Off the Grid. Tastings don’t need to be booked in advance, but live music does; it’s on offer every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. A table for four is $21. Performing this Thursday are acoustic duo Michelle and Kent. The self-guided farm tour lets you and your kids meet sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits and a turkey. Book that in advance too. Visit offthegridorganicwinery.com.
Download Wines of B.C.’s explorer app to guide you around the wineries and please don’t drink and drive.