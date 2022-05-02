Folkfest

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Waterfront Park and Prospera Place in 2019 to celebrate Canada’s 152nd birthday. The Dragon and Lion Dance troupe with the Chinese Freemasons of Kelowna presented a spectacular and colourful dance celebration as one of dozens of performing groups that entertained at Folkfest inside Prospera Place.

 File photo

Patriots can party like it’s 2019 in Kelowna this Canada Day.

Festivals Kelowna is planning a reprise of a popular Canada Day festival that wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we emerge from two years of few to no festivals, we are very excited to invite participants for our activity and vending areas,” the society’s executive director, Renata Mills, said in a Monday news

release.

Applications are now being accepted from local artists, small or home-based businesses, and community groups that want to promote or sell their products and services at the Canada Day celebration in Kelowna.

Items must be “suitable for an all-ages audience,” Mills says. Applications are available at festivalskelowna.com

In past years, about 55,000 people are estimated to have attended Kelowna’s Canada Day celebrations.

Plans for this year’s July 1 event include the popular Folkfest, featuring live performances and a variety of cuisine, inside Prospera Place; a concert by the Kelowna City Band; entertainment throughout the day in Waterfront Park; a kids’ zone; and a 10 p.m. fireworks spectacular.