Patriots can party like it’s 2019 in Kelowna this Canada Day.
Festivals Kelowna is planning a reprise of a popular Canada Day festival that wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we emerge from two years of few to no festivals, we are very excited to invite participants for our activity and vending areas,” the society’s executive director, Renata Mills, said in a Monday news
release.
Applications are now being accepted from local artists, small or home-based businesses, and community groups that want to promote or sell their products and services at the Canada Day celebration in Kelowna.
Items must be “suitable for an all-ages audience,” Mills says. Applications are available at festivalskelowna.com
In past years, about 55,000 people are estimated to have attended Kelowna’s Canada Day celebrations.
Plans for this year’s July 1 event include the popular Folkfest, featuring live performances and a variety of cuisine, inside Prospera Place; a concert by the Kelowna City Band; entertainment throughout the day in Waterfront Park; a kids’ zone; and a 10 p.m. fireworks spectacular.