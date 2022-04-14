A Kelowna police dog found a loaded nine millimetre handgun thrown away by a man who fled from a traffic stop.
The weapon was discovered in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Sutherland Avenue. Children are often on the property, police say.
“This highly trained police service dog, Jango, was instrumental in removing a gun from the streets of Kelowna and potentially keeping an innocent child from finding it,” RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a Thursday release.
Police tried to pull a driver over at a traffic stop about 4:45 p.m. on April 8. But the man fled on foot, was chased by police, and arrested a few blocks away.
The suspect was known to carry firearms and police say they had reason to believe he tossed a gun away while attempting to escape. Jango was called in and found the loaded handgun.
Police say an unidentified 39-year-old man will be in court on May 5 and could be charged with offences such as possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and obstructing a peace officer.