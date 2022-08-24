Sixty-seven children and teens from Ukraine will be among 24,000 students attending Kelowna-area public schools on Sept. 4.
Preparations are being made to help the Ukrainian students adapt to life in Canada and the particular challenge of learning in a language in which most of them are far from proficient.
“We have settlement workers in schools that provide connections and supports to the many services that are offered to newcomers in our community,” Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal said Wednesday in an interview.
“They also get connected with the support groups for Ukraine that are here in Kelowna,” he said. “English Language Learner support, of course, will be one of the things we need to help them with. And any other needs they have; they may be dealing with trauma and those things that we don’t know yet, because it’s individual for every person.”
Administrators such as principals and vice-principals return to work Thursday as the district gears up for the re-opening of 43 elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the Central Okanagan.
Unionized teachers across the province are currently without a contract, the last one having expired at the end of the school year in June. So far, however, there is no prospect of a strike or any kind of labour action like the one currently being undertaken by the BC General Employees Union.
The B.C. Public School Employers' Association, which represents the government, and the BC Teachers Federation continue to negotiate and have exchanged wage proposals.
“We appreciate the collegial working relationship we have with the BCTF and are committed to continuing this important work at the bargaining table,” the BCPSE said in a Monday update on the negotiating process. More talks are planned for late September.
Asked for his comment on the bargaining process involving teachers and other unionized school employees, Kaardal said: “Our hope is for a swift and fair resolution to bargaining for all the educators that are in bargaining right now, with no disruption to schools if possible.”
The same COVID-19 protocols that existed in schools at the end of June will apply when classes resume in September. Mask-wearing will be optional, frequent hand washing will be promoted, and vaccinations will be encouraged but not required of teachers and other staff.
“These things will, I think, always be part of the new reality that we deal with,” Kaardal said. “Really, the big issue is, if you’re not feeling well, stay home.”