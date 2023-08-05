All for fun and fun for all

Playing in a playground is not only fun, it helps children develop physical and social skills. But for kids with a disability, visiting the playground can be a frustrating experience that leaves them on the sidelines as they watch their able-bodied friends and siblings play.
That changed in West Kelowna Monday morning with official opening of Julia’s Junction, West Kelowna’s first accessible playground, in Westbank Centre Park beside the spray park. The 12,000-square-foot all-inclusive playground is an invitation for all ages to play. Nobody is excluded because of their abilities.
Instead of being covered in playground mulch, which makes it challenging to manoeuvre a wheelchair, the park is surfaced with colourful soft rubber and artificial turf.
The equipment was installed at a height that allows people to transfer from their wheelchairs and join in on the fun.
Nobody was happier to see the playground open than nine-year old Julia Grassmick, the inspiration for Julia’s Junction. Julia suffered a spinal cord injury caused by a blood clot when she was 17 months old and uses a manual wheelchair to get around. She loves to get outside to play with her friends, but the lack of inclusive play spaces in West Kelowna left her out.
Julia’s mother, Melissa Grassmick, spearheaded fundraising for the playground. The community got behind the project and raised the $900,000 for Julia’s Junction in just 18 months.
The idea for the playground came in October 2021 when Grassmick had been at a community playground with her youngest child, who is able-bodied. He kept tripping over a rope that was on a play structure and Grassmick wondered why the structure
wasn’t designed more accessibly.
That led to her realization that there were no accessible parks in West Kelowna and started the ball rolling.
In the three months before she approached West Kelowna council in December 2021, Grassmick planned, gathered her team and put a high-level fundraising plan in place.
While there were contributions from the federal government’s Enabling Accessibility fund and the City of West Kelowna, money also came from community sponsors and fundraisers including bottle drives, mini events like ice cream and cookie sales and gala events.
“We did it,” shouted Grassmick exuberantly to cheers from the crowd just before the ribbon was cut, the gate to the playground opened and Julia and her family led the way in.
The air was filled with the noise of excited children spinning, swinging and sliding on the new equipment.
Everett Wagli, 6, and his brother Emry, 3, were swaying in the AeroGlider with their mom, Ashley, and grandmother, Brigid Cawthra. Both brothers are in wheelchairs and were able to roll their chairs onto the large piece of equipment.
Wagli said the biggest struggle in finding a place for her sons to play is access. The family often ends up in a playground where there’s nothing much the boys can do except look at it, or try to drive around in the bark mulch. “It’s really life-changing in a lot of ways,” said Wagli, about the new park located only five minutes from their home. “It allows us to be a family.”
“I love it,” said Everett, who was eager to check out the rest of the playground.
For Julia, seeing the kids having fun and trying out all the equipment was cool. “It’s really happening now,” she said.
Monday was the first time Julia had the opportunity to try out the equipment. With a unicorn and rainbow painted on her cheek, Julia was grinning ear to ear as she sailed through the air on a swing with her best friend Emily Anderson.
Seeing Julia smile as she played with her friends was why Grassmick started the drive for the accessible park, although she quickly points out there are many others in her situation. “It’s not just Julia,” she said. “There are so many other kids here who need a special place to play.”
Grassmick worked with the playground supplier’s designer to select the equipment that would engage both disabled and able-bodied children, including a double-decker cone spinner and saucer swings, as well as tactile engagement, music and even a quiet space.
They custom designed the structure in the centre of the park for children like Julia. Someone in a wheelchair can transfer out of the chair, scoot their way up the ramp, go down the slide and get back into their chair.
“Julia wants to be able to do things on her own independently and so it was really important to me to have something that she could do,” said Grassmick.
Isla Simpson, 5, was having fun in the play house, which she referred to as the pizza house. The play house offers imaginative play elements for children who can pretend it’s an ice cream shop, a restaurant or a grocery store. Isla’s mom, Kathryn Simpson, said the new playground felt like a big gift.
The family is in Kelowna from Richmond for the summer and has been following the progress of Julia’s Junction.“We’re just really excited to get to be here today,” said Simpson.
It’s more challenging than people would expect to find a place to play for Isla, who uses a walker, a power chair and a wheelchair, she said.
While there are some playgrounds that have an accessible area, Simpson said what is accessible for one kid or one disability may not work for another.
People don’t think about accessibility until their family is affected by a disability.
“You start to see how inaccessible things are, particularly playgrounds and opportunities for children,” she said. “We just appreciated the little things in this playground that others maybe take for granted or wouldn’t notice.”
Back home on the Lower Mainland, they go to Unwin Park, an accessible park in Surrey, even holding Isla’s birthday party there. “We thought that was a state-of-the-art Canadian accessible playground,” said Simpson. “We were just saying that this is going to be the new gold standard.”
As a parent, Simpson likes the freedom the park’s design gives children like Isla to be more independent, moving from one piece of equipment to the next.
“it's not just that you stick at the swings and then have to pick her up and go somewhere else,” said Simpson, her voice wavering with emotion. “I also have a disability, so as a disabled parent with a disabled child, this is just so well thought out.”
Julia’s Junction will now be a stop every time they come to Kelowna.
As Simpson spoke, Isla was already on her way to investigate more of the playground.
“That’s what happens at an accessible playground,” she said, smiling as she followed her daughter.
The entire playground is fenced.
“Some of the kids on the autism spectrum can run if they get feeling overwhelmed or a little bit uncomfortable,” said Grassmick, adding she didn’t want to give any family a reason not to come to Julia’s Junction.
“We wanted to make sure we ticked all the boxes, not just physical disabilities, but social disabilities and cognitive.”