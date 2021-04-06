A dog was stolen while its owner picked up food from a Kelowna restaurant, police say.
The eight-pound, black-and-grey Havanese dog named 'Shayla' was taken from outside a business in the 1500 block of Banks Road about 7 p.m. on April 3.
The owner had tied the dog to a tree while he stepped inside to pick up a food order, Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a Tuesday release.
"Witnesses reported that two, yet-to-be-identified women in black passenger car stopped and allegedly stole the dog," Noseworthy said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250.762.3300 or provide the tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.