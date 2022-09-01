Fruit bosses planning the controversial closure of a Kelowna packinghouse hastily switched the format of a Thursday meeting because of “security concerns”.
Directors of B.C. Tree Fruits were worried farmers opposed to the plan would disrupt an evening meeting set for a Kelowna hotel. So they held the meeting online instead.
“Unfortunately, our live event meeting scheduled for this evening in Kelowna will now be held via Zoom as security concerns have been raised by the host hotel, due to potentially disruptive protest activity,” BC Tree Fruits president Warren Sarafinchan said in an afternoon release.
“Both the board and management are extremely disappointed to lose the opportunity to meet live and an in-person with our grower base and to engage in important and constructive dialogue about the changes to our operation,” Sarafinchan said.