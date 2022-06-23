The public must be allowed to use a waterfront walkway in West Kelowna, at least on a temporary basis, a judge has ruled.
Gates at the north and south ends of the walkway on the beachside of a strata development at 3740 West Bay Road must be unlocked and the keys turned over to the city, B.C. Supreme Court Judge Gordon Weatherill wrote in a decision released last week.
And signs warning that public use of the walkway constitutes trespass must be removed by the strata council, the judge says.
“(T)he city has established an arguable case for the enforcement of the Walkway Covenant allowing public access to the Walkway,” Weatherill wrote in his decision granting the city's request for an injunction.
While the walkway has been re-opened, a final decision on the matter will be reached during future court proceedings.
The city said public use of the walkway was provided for in a 2008 development agreement between the municipality and previous owners of the property, and Weatherill agreed. And in 2013, a formal Walkway Covenant was signed to ensure public use of the walkway, Weatherill said.
Public use of the walkway became a concern to strata residents, Weatherill said, after construction of the Frind Winery immediately to the south of the property a few years ago.
Complaints related to such things as nuisance behaviour by intoxicated people; public use of the strata’s private pool, playground, and dock; vandalism; and the strata owners’ loss of enjoyment of their property.
Last fall, the city tried to get the strata to consent to registration of a Statutory Right of Way as contemplated by a provision of the original Walkway Covenant. The strata refused, saying the obligation to do so expired in 2015 when the development was finished.
The judge said there was “no doubt” the strata was aware of the Walkway Covenant in 2015, and noted that public access along the walkway continued until December 2020 when the strata erected gates and fences at the north and south ends.
“Balancing the relative harms to the parties, I consider that, while the strata and the property owners will suffer some inconvenience with the Walkway being opened, the City and the public suffer the greater harm if the City’s application is not granted because they will lose the benefit of using the Walkway as part of the City’s recreational path,” Weatherill wrote in his decision granting the injunction to open the walkway.