Transit service in the Central Okanagan will be scaled back in the New Year due to a shortage of drivers.
The cutbacks, representing about a 15% reduction in service, will take effect on Jan. 1. No routes are being eliminated but the frequency of service will decline.
While BC Transit says it will be a “short-term” reduction in service, it also says it will remain in place “until further notice”.
“BC Transit will return to a full schedule as soon as there is confidence the organization can provide continuous, reliable service at that level,” the Crown-owned agency said in a Thursday release.
A driver recruitment campaign is underway by both BC Transit and First Canada, the private company that has the contract to run transit service in the Central Okanagan.
Across the greater Kelowna area, there are 31 bus routes. A driver shortage that led to service disruptions first drew public attention in mid-October when one morning’s operation was short 12 drivers, leaving many passengers facing long wait times.
“We’ve never missed as many trips as we have lately because they just can’t find enough drivers,” Al Peressini, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 said in an interview at the time.
Normally, the system relies on about 110 full-time and 55 part-time drivers.
While some have speculated the necessity of drivers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has led to the shortage, both the union and B.C. Transit say that’s not the case.
The main reason, Peressini says, is the relatively low wage and uncertain work hours offered Kelowna-area bus drivers compared to their counterparts elsewhere and in the private trucking industry.
“They start out in Kelowna with a low wage and zero guarantee of working any hours,” he said. “The start rate out of training is $23.80 an hour and they have to be available for 18 days a month, but with no guarantee of working any hours at all.
“It’s hard to plan a life like that. They can walk down the street and get a job driving a dump truck for $35 an hour so of course a lot of guys do that,” he said.
The current contract between First Canada and the drivers’ union expires next March.