As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, selected in random order, will continue up until Oct. 14.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Luke Stack: The worst decision was council’s designation of the much-loved Kelowna Springs golf course as future industrial lands in the 2040 Official Community Plan rather than protecting this valuable 106-acre property for public recreational use. I voted, along with Councillors Maxine DeHart, Mohini Singh, and Charlie Hodge to protect this golf course for public recreational use, but we were defeated in a tie vote.
The best decision of the last four years was attracting UBC Okanagan to build a new vertical campus in downtown Kelowna. This provides 473 student housing units, academic training, and will help to revitalize our city centre.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Stack: Councillors should be good at time management, be good listeners, be effective readers and good at reasoning. Most of all, to work effectively with fellow council members, they need to be collegial. They need to remember that every decision made by council requires a majority of (5) votes. Lone wolves do not make effective councillors.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Stack: I have supported Conservative, Liberal and NDP candidates over the years. I base my support on the character of the individual more than the party affiliation. Over the years I have migrated in my own beliefs to centre-left from centre-right.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Stack: I do not believe the city should expand to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Our city is already very large and has more than enough challenges to tackle.
What, specifically, do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Stack: Kelowna needs to continue to bolster the police force and bylaw officers. The city also plays an important role in bringing the many service providers together to work at their best. This includes the province, IHA, DKA, URBA, and many social service organizations. The city needs to continue to lobby to keep frequent criminal offenders off the streets, and to see those with mental health and addiction issues placed into recovery facilities.
To incumbents: None of you advocated publicly for a referendum to be held in conjunction with this election on the city’s plan to borrow money for a proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre? Why not?
Stack: I have been very open about supporting the rebuilding of the Parkinson Recreation Centre. If elected, I will advance this.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Stack: The city did take over SEKID. This was a very challenging and costly exercise. The City’s ultimate goal is to have GEID and BMID join one City wide water system. This will provide resilience to all citizens in years to come. I support this goal but will only pursue it when it makes logical sense to do so.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Stack: I have been disheartened to see the divisions among people that the pandemic has generated. Looking back, I am proud of how the city managed the pandemic. I believe the city took the correct positions over the course of the pandemic. The foremost decision was following Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directives. I will continue to support public health recommendations.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Stack: No, the restricted short-term rental rules that Kelowna city council adopted have worked well and should be continued. Remember, unrestricted short-term rentals have a very negative impact on long term rental availability. Kelowna’s vacancy rate remains stubbornly low. The city needs to maintain policies to protect and promote long term rentals.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Stack: I have served the City of Kelowna for many years as both a volunteer and an elected councillor. I have gained experience and knowledge during this time. I enjoy being on council and love working collegially with city staff, my fellow council members and the mayor. I would like to continue to be part of a stable well run civic government. I would be grateful for your support.
Ever seen a ghost?
Stack: Nope