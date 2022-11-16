The ice must come out before the ice can go in at the Stuart Park rink in downtown Kelowna.
Municipal crews had to get rid of dirty ice, much of it encrusted with frozen leaves, this week from the surface of the public plaza across from City Hall.
The ice had formed in the wake of last week’s early season storm, with piles of snow melting and then re-freezing repeatedly as temperatures hovered on either side of zero celsius.
“Mother Nature has challenged us this year and she’s left ice on the surface already there for us. We have to take that off because it’s dirty and there’s a lot of leaves in there,” arena and stadium supervisor Steve Fagan said Wednesday in an interview.
“This is the first time that’s ever happened, that we’ve had to take ice off before we put the ice in,” he said.
Rubber matting and the rink boards have been installed in anticipation of the rink’s regular opening on Dec. 1.
“We’ll be putting the refrigeration system on early next week, and we’ll start building up ice each evening,” Fagan said.
As many as 200 people can skate on the ice at any one time, and it’s not uncommon for crowds of waiting skaters to build up around the rink on mild weekend afternoons.
Capacity was greatly limited, with skating by reservation only, during the first full pandemic winter of 2020-2021, but operations were back to normal last winter. The ice is typically maintained until late February or early March, depending on the weather.