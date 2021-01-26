A manslaughter charge has been laid in connection with the death of a Vernon woman almost three years ago.
Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43, was arrested last Friday. He's charged with killing Heather Barker on March 15, 2018. He is also charged with assault causing bodily harm stemming from an incident in February 2018.
Wiebe was held in custody over the weekend and will appear in court today.
In a Monday release, Vernon RCMP say Barker was brought to Vernon Jubilee Hospital in an unresponsive state.
After her death, a "comprehensive and exhaustive investigation" was launched by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP's Serious Crimes Unit, the release states. As a result of the police work, Crown counsel approved the charges against Wiebe.
Barker lived on Cordon Place near The Rise golf course. Born in Saskatoon, she was a mother to three girls, "whose caring, thoughtfulness, and warm-hearted nature are a testament to the mother who raised them", her obituary says.