A second case of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been detected in B.C.
The man, in his '40s, is in stable condition as he receives treatment at a hospital in the Fraser Health region.
"As we know, this is a rare but very serious condition, and we are following it carefully," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
"Recognizing the symptoms and getting treatment early is important. This is a condition that we're learning more and more about since the safety signal was detected," Henry said.
The condition is known as vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT. It occurs in a small number of people who've received the AstraZeneca vaccine - estimates range between one in 50,000 and one in 250,000 people.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has estimated the rate of VITT in Canada at one in 100,000, as of April 28. A few deaths have been caused by the blood clotting disorder.
"For some reason, in some people, the vaccine seems to stimulate an immune response that develops antibodies against our platelets. So this causes a type of blood clotting," Henry said.
"It is a very challenging one to treat, but there is a test for it, and there is treatment," she said.
People who've received the AstraZeneca vaccine should watch for symptoms of VITT within the first four to 28 days of receiving the shot, Henry said.
These include: persistent and severe headaches, shortness of breath, ongoing chest pain, abdominal pain and swelling or redness in a limb. "Those are things that should cause you to seek treatment right away," Henry said.
AstraZeneca will no longer be given as a first COVID-19 vaccine shot in B.C., thought it may be given as a booster shot, and no more supplies of the vaccine will be shipped to the province, Henry said.
But she stressed, as other health officials have, that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in protecting against COVID-19 far outweigh its potential to induce VITT in a small number of people.
"The AstraZeneca vaccine has been an important and key part of our program, particularly when we had a paucity of vaccines over the past few months," Henry said.
"And I do want to say that is important for people that received AstraZeneca, you did make the right choice, both to protect yourself at a time when the risk of COVID has been very high and continues to be high, but also, in receiving that vaccine and any vaccine, you also protect others," Henry said.
With B.C.'s current and expected supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Henry said, there is no longer a need for the province to bring in more AstraZeneca vaccines.
People who've received AstraZeneca as a first dose will be able to choose whether they want another dose of the vaccine for the necessary booster shot, or if they'd prefer to receive a Pfizer or Moderna as the second shot, Henry said.