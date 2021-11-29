One-third of the 284 British Columbians hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past two weeks have been fully vaccinated against the disease.
Those who are fully vaccinated also made up 41% of the 2,464 new cases of COVID-19 reported around the province in the past week.
Many of those who are fully vaccinated yet still developing COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization are people over 80, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said.
Between Friday and Monday, 970 new cases of the disease, including 189 in the Interior Health region, were confirmed around the province.
Almost one-third of the new cases were in Fraser Health and the second-highest total, at 238, were on Vancouver Island.
Eleven more deaths were reported since Friday, of which four were in IH, for a total of 2,333 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Meanwhile, the one-shot vaccination rate rose to 91.1%, up one-tenth of a point since Friday.
Vaccination of children between the ages of five and 11 will start this week in the Interior Health region. Parents must register their children at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca for them to get a shot.
When a clinic is being held nearby, parents will get a text or email that it’s time for them to book their child’s appointment.